PARC develops two high-yielding banana varieties for commercial cultivation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has developed two high yielding, disease resistant banana varieties that would help to achieve maximum output, besides enhancing farm income of small farmers holdings lands of the potential areas.

The seed varieties have been developed in National Institute for Genomics and Advance Biotechnology (NIGAB) and registered first ever in the history of Pakistan, said Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Member Plant Sciences of PARC.

He said that banana is cultivated over an area of 80,000 acres in Pakistan and as per food and Agriculture Organization statistics it's per acre yield is less than India and China which produces more than 10 tons per acre.

The reasons behind this low yield are unavailability of high yielding banana varieties and certified disease free planting materials, he said adding that PARC has developed two banana varieties NIGAB-1 and NIGAB-2, which have been approved for commercial cultivation by Sindh Seed Council.

He informed that approval for commercial cultivation was given in 34th meeting Sindh Seed Council, which had met under the Chairmanship of Minister of Agriculture and Supplies Ismail Rahu.

Agriculture Minister of Sindh also appreciated the efforts of PARC to increase banana production in the country, he said adding that these are first ever banana varieties registered in the history of country. These varieties are high yielding and have more shelf life which is a key requirement for export.

Dr Ali added that NIGAB institute and its team is working in innovative research and different high-tech areas for product development to boost agriculture sector.

Dr Ghulam Muhammasd Ali also lauded the efforts of Dr. Aish Muhammad scientist in tissue culture NIGAB, NARC and the fruit of hard work of his team.

He said that the cultivation of these banana varieties will boost banana production which will lead to fulfill local banana requirements of the country along with its export