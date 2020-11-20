UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PARC Develops Two High-yielding Banana Varieties For Commercial Cultivation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

PARC develops two high-yielding banana varieties for commercial cultivation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has developed two high yielding, disease resistant banana varieties that would help to achieve maximum output, besides enhancing farm income of small farmers holdings lands of the potential areas.

The seed varieties have been developed in National Institute for Genomics and Advance Biotechnology (NIGAB) and registered first ever in the history of Pakistan, said Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Member Plant Sciences of PARC.

He said that banana is cultivated over an area of 80,000 acres in Pakistan and as per food and Agriculture Organization statistics it's per acre yield is less than India and China which produces more than 10 tons per acre.

The reasons behind this low yield are unavailability of high yielding banana varieties and certified disease free planting materials, he said adding that PARC has developed two banana varieties NIGAB-1 and NIGAB-2, which have been approved for commercial cultivation by Sindh Seed Council.

He informed that approval for commercial cultivation was given in 34th meeting Sindh Seed Council, which had met under the Chairmanship of Minister of Agriculture and Supplies Ismail Rahu.

Agriculture Minister of Sindh also appreciated the efforts of PARC to increase banana production in the country, he said adding that these are first ever banana varieties registered in the history of country. These varieties are high yielding and have more shelf life which is a key requirement for export.

Dr Ali added that NIGAB institute and its team is working in innovative research and different high-tech areas for product development to boost agriculture sector.

Dr Ghulam Muhammasd Ali also lauded the efforts of Dr. Aish Muhammad scientist in tissue culture NIGAB, NARC and the fruit of hard work of his team.

He said that the cultivation of these banana varieties will boost banana production which will lead to fulfill local banana requirements of the country along with its export

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India China Agriculture Lead Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

23 minutes ago

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

34 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

34 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

34 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

34 minutes ago

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.