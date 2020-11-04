UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PARC Distributes 200 Tons Of 5 High-yielding Wheat Seed Verities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

PARC distributes 200 tons of 5 high-yielding wheat seed verities

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council has distributed about 200 tons of 05 high-yielding diseases resistant and climate tolerant seed verities in order to achieve higher per-acre output of major staple food crop in the country.

The seed have been distributed among the progressive farmers, field extensions and small scale growers with a Primary focus to raise high quality certified seeds to meet its future requirements, said Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that the seed verities that have been provided to farmers included Pak-2013, Zincol, Borlaug 2016, Markaz 2019 and Dara 2020.

These were breeder seeds that would have an multiplier impact for realizing the need of certified seeds and help in producing and bringing a vast area under high yielding seed verities production, he added.

Dr Azeem said that PARC being an apex research and development institute of the country was striving hard to provide scientific and research based solutions to farming communities in order to make the agriculture and livestock sectors more profitable and attractive.

He said that about 400,000 tons of certified seeds comprising on 35-40 percent of local requirements would be available with public sector to tackle with the Rabi season needs.

Besides, the seed was also available with farmers and private seed companies in order to fulfill the requirements, he said adding that efforts were on to ensure availability of certified seed to enhance per-acre crop yield.

Chairman PARC further informed that wheat sowing during current season was expected to enhance by 2-3 percent in irrigated areas in the country, adding that increase in the minimum support price and incentive package for Rabi crop had encouraged the farmers to grow more crop during the season.

However, he said that wheat sowing may reduce in rain fed areas due to long dry spell but the sowing could gain momentum by receiving the rain.

He said that if the other conditions remained same, it was expected that the wheat output targets of 26.78 million tons set for current season would be achieved which help to attain self sufficiency in wheat.

It may be recalled here that Federal Committee on Agriculture had fixed the wheat production targets at 26.78 million tons by cultivating the crop over 9.16 million hectares.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Same Price May 2016 2019 2020 Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

31 minutes ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

34 minutes ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.