Open Menu

PARC In Collaboration With KOPIA To Establish Seed Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PARC in collaboration with KOPIA to establish seed complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), in collaboration with the Korean Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA), will establish a 'Seed Potato Complex' to produce virus-free potatoes and enhance local crop output.

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will inaugurate the Seed Potato Complex at a ceremony on July 7 (Wednesday) at the National Agriculture Research Center (NARC).

The event will be attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, senior officials from PARC, NARC, KOPIA, national and international organizations, development partners, agricultural scientists, experts, private sector organizations, NGOs, and progressive farmers from across the country.

Additionally, a KOPIA delegation, led by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Park Kijun, met with Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday.

The Ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the transfer of modern agricultural technology and providing essential training on innovative technologies to Pakistani farming communities.

During the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized the historic and friendly relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of further strengthening these ties for mutual progress.

He noted that both nations are working on agricultural technology transfer projects, and this bilateral cooperation will enhance local agricultural output and sector development.

The Minister also highlighted that the establishment of an aeroponic greenhouse would improve the quality of seed potatoes and support modern research.

He mentioned that KOPIA's assistance would help Pakistan address food safety and security challenges and achieve sustainable agricultural development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Agriculture Progress July Event From

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business