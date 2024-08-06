PARC in collaboration with KOPIA to establish seed complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), in collaboration with the Korean Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA), will establish a 'Seed Potato Complex' to produce virus-free potatoes and enhance local crop output.

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will inaugurate the Seed Potato Complex at a ceremony on July 7 (Wednesday) at the National Agriculture Research Center (NARC).

The event will be attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, senior officials from PARC, NARC, KOPIA, national and international organizations, development partners, agricultural scientists, experts, private sector organizations, NGOs, and progressive farmers from across the country.

Additionally, a KOPIA delegation, led by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Park Kijun, met with Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday.

The Ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the transfer of modern agricultural technology and providing essential training on innovative technologies to Pakistani farming communities.

During the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized the historic and friendly relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of further strengthening these ties for mutual progress.

He noted that both nations are working on agricultural technology transfer projects, and this bilateral cooperation will enhance local agricultural output and sector development.

The Minister also highlighted that the establishment of an aeroponic greenhouse would improve the quality of seed potatoes and support modern research.

He mentioned that KOPIA's assistance would help Pakistan address food safety and security challenges and achieve sustainable agricultural development.