PARC In Collaboration With TIKA Established Two Labs
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 08:57 PM
Pakistan Agriculture Research Council in collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established bee hive products laboratory and green house for fruit plants germplasm handling to promote the output of honey and fruit plants in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Agriculture Research Council in collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established bee hive products laboratory and green house for fruit plants germplasm handling to promote the output of honey and fruit plants in the country.
Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Professor Dr Mehmet Paçaci, Vice President of TIKA Dr Umit Naci YORULMA, Country head TIKA Pakistan Muhsin BALCI Inaugurated the laboratories.
This facility will help ensure these products meet the international standards, paving way for increased exports and economic growth.
Meanwhile, green house is equipped with controlled temperature and humidity system. These conditions will improve the survival rate of both exotic and local fruit germplasm, expediting the selection process for developing new and promising verities.
Addressing the ceremony Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Paçaci said that these labs will serve as a center for training and capacity building, equipping beekeepers, researchers and students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel.
These state-of-the-art laboratories mark a significant milestone in country’s ongoing efforts to advance Honeybee research and development in Pakistan. Already TIKA has established an artificial queen insemination Laboratory at HBRI which is of great importance for quality queen production.
Dr Umit Naci YORULMA said that through cooperation and collective efforts, we can build a vibrant and sustainable apiculture industry that benefits all stakeholders.
Chairman PARC extended heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Turkiye TIKA for their invaluable contribution and unwavering commitment to strengthening our agricultural research capabilities.
Recent Stories
Flood control plan reviewed
KP Govt to deploy 40,000 personnel for security during Muharram
Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism
Pakistan to host SCO Summit this year in Oct
Shan Masood to lead Pakistan team in upcoming Test series against Bangladesh
Punjab CM defends Defamation Act 2024
PM decides to call APC on Azm-e-Isteham Operation
Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff
HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer
PP-145 election: Tribunal grants time to MPA to respond
More Stories From Business
-
Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs2 minutes ago
-
Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff1 hour ago
-
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus2 hours ago
-
Recent climate disasters resulting in losses of $30b to Pakistan's economy; Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
Belorussian minister reiterates for bringing new dimensions in Pak-Belarus relations4 hours ago
-
NPM Committee reveals significant inflation decline from 18.5% to 12.2%4 hours ago
-
KP Govt to utilize receipts from oil, gas on concerned districts5 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.243,3005 hours ago
-
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills5 hours ago
-
Oil down over data suggesting economic slowdown in US5 hours ago
-
Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic exports up 19 pct in H15 hours ago
-
Collectorate of Customs Sambrial achieves FBR target3 hours ago