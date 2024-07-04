Open Menu

PARC In Collaboration With TIKA Established Two Labs

Published July 04, 2024

PARC in collaboration with TIKA established two labs

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council in collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established bee hive products laboratory and green house for fruit plants germplasm handling to promote the output of honey and fruit plants in the country

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council in collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established bee hive products laboratory and green house for fruit plants germplasm handling to promote the output of honey and fruit plants in the country.

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Professor Dr Mehmet Paçaci, Vice President of TIKA Dr Umit Naci YORULMA, Country head TIKA Pakistan Muhsin BALCI Inaugurated the laboratories.

This facility will help ensure these products meet the international standards, paving way for increased exports and economic growth.

Meanwhile, green house is equipped with controlled temperature and humidity system. These conditions will improve the survival rate of both exotic and local fruit germplasm, expediting the selection process for developing new and promising verities.

Addressing the ceremony Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Paçaci said that these labs will serve as a center for training and capacity building, equipping beekeepers, researchers and students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel.

These state-of-the-art laboratories mark a significant milestone in country’s ongoing efforts to advance Honeybee research and development in Pakistan. Already TIKA has established an artificial queen insemination Laboratory at HBRI which is of great importance for quality queen production.

Dr Umit Naci YORULMA said that through cooperation and collective efforts, we can build a vibrant and sustainable apiculture industry that benefits all stakeholders.

Chairman PARC extended heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Turkiye TIKA for their invaluable contribution and unwavering commitment to strengthening our agricultural research capabilities.

