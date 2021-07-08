PARC inks agreement with private firm for producing quality fish, meat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and Al Wahab Enterprises Private Limited Thursday signed an agreement for production and marketing of quality fish and meat to provide hygienic and quality fish and meat for local consummation.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Agrotech Company Dr Muhammad Amjad and CEO Al Wahab signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the agreement, both the organizations agreed for the production, marketing and supply of fish and meat to provide hygienic and quality meat for local consumers.

Among others, the signing ceremony was also witnessed by PARC Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, PATCO Secretary Dr Tariq Sultan, Senior Scientific Officer on Aquaculture and Fisheries Program of National Agriculture Research Centre Dr Rehana Kausar and senor management of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, PARC Chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan said that PARC is determined to seek growth of research based and quality food products with the high nutritional value in the country.

He said the research institute was also also playing its key role in scaling up agricultural research and development through its agri-business support program. Discussing the agreement, the Chairman told that production of high quality fish meat, its value added products and other food products will be focused to ensure quality meat to consumers.

Moreover, quality fish and its products to national and international supply chain is also part of the agreement, he said adding that this activity will also ensure revenue generation for PARC and help to achieve financial stability for research.

Meanwhile, the Al Wahab Enterprises (Pvt.) Limited CEO appreciated PARC's efforts in agriculture sector development and thanked the PARC Chairman for materializing the agreement.