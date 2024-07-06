PARC Introduced 10 High-yielding Pulses Seed Varieties During Current Year
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Saturday said that the Variety Evaluation Committee of the Council during current year has approved 10 high yielding pulses varieties to boost output of pulses in the country.
Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that the pulses play a crucial role in global food security and nutrition of the country, adding that Pakistan needs 1.56 million tons of pulses annually.
We have become self-sufficient in mung production during 2021-22 which was 0.263 million tons against the total requirement of 0.180 million tons, he added.
These ten high-yielding pulses varieties poised to revolutionize the pulses output, adding that now the country is focusing on increasing the production of other pulse crops, such as chickpea, lentil and mash bean.
Out of the recommended 10 pulses varieties that included 05 chickpea and 01 mung bean variety of NIAB, Faisalabad, 01 lentil and 01 mung bean variety of Pulses Research Program, NARC, Islamabad, he said adding that 01 mung bean variety by Pulses Research Institute, AARI, Faisalabad and a mung bean variety of NIFA, Peshawar.
This achievement is due to the consistent backup support by PSDP, Pulses Project “Promoting Research for Productivity Enhancement in Pulses” to its research components throughout the country, he added.
The Chairman said that high yielding, disease and climate resilient varieties play an important role in improving pulses productivity. However, he was of the view that as the pulses gene pool has widened, therefore, all pulses scientists across the country are urged to focus on strengthening the pulses foundation seed production including BNS, Pre-basic and basic seed.
Moreover, there were a need to a strong nexus among researchers and extension workers so that more seed can be produced to shrink the gap between pulses production and requirement in the country.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Business
-
Hayatabad Industrialists meet DG PDA to address key issues22 minutes ago
-
SCCI for strengthening trade, economic relations with Philippines53 minutes ago
-
Extensive tree plantation imperative to overcome ill impacts of climate change: FCCI3 hours ago
-
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries3 hours ago
-
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 202410 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.28 pc22 hours ago
-
Aleem for promoting mutual trade, communication links with South & Central Asian countries23 hours ago
-
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX23 hours ago
-
Swedish envoy praises thriving business environment for Swedish companies in Pakistan1 day ago
-
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan1 day ago