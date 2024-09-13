Open Menu

PARC Introduced 10 High-yielding Pulses Seed Varieties During Current Year

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Variety Evaluation Committee of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) during the current year has approved ten high-yielding pulses varieties to boost the output of pulses in the country and reduce the reliance on imported leguminous vegetables.

"The pulses play a crucial role in global food security and nutrition of the country, whereas Pakistan needs 1.56 million tons of pulses annually," said an official of the council.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said, "The country has become self-sufficient in mung production during 2021-22 which was 0.263 million tons against the total requirement of 0.180 million tons."

"These ten high-yielding pulse varieties are poised to revolutionize the pulses output."

"Now the country is focusing on increasing the production of other pulse crops, such as chickpea, lentil and mash bean," he added.

Out of the recommended ten pulses varieties included five chickpeas and one mung bean variety of NIAB, Faisalabad, one lentils and one mung bean variety of Pulses Research Program, NARC, Islamabad, he said.

"One mung bean variety by Pulses Research Institute, AARI, Faisalabad and a mung bean variety of NIFA, Peshawar," he added.

"This achievement is due to the consistent backup support by PSDP, Pulses Project 'Promoting Research for Productivity Enhancement in Pulses' to its research components throughout the country," he added.

He further said, "High-yielding, disease and climate-resilient varieties play an important role in improving pulses productivity. However, he was of the view that as the pulses gene pool has widened, therefore, all pulses scientists across the country are urged to focus on strengthening the pulses foundation seed production including BNS, Pre-basic and basic seed."

