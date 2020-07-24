UrduPoint.com
PARC Introduces Broad Leave Plants For Agroforestry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has started the trials of two broad leaved plant species called Salix and Robinia, which were imported from Hungary in order to promote agroforestry.

It was a highly valuable plant for timber, sports industries, soil and water conservation.

The introduction and adaptation trials of these plants were initiated first time in Pakistan, said Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem.

PARC was introducing new Interventions in Agroforestry, he said adding that modern and innovative practices in agroforestry like the use of trees in farming could brought development in both agriculture and forestry.

He was of the view that agroforestry was a sustainable management system for land that will increase overall production, combines agricultural crops, tree crops and forest plants and animals.

He said that keeping in mind the utmost importance of trees for environment and economy of the country, PAR has also established Rangeland Research Institute at National Agricultural Research Centre.

Rangeland Research Institute (RRI) of NARC aims at conducting research studies on various agro-forestry systems involving multi-purpose tree species suited to various ecological zones, he added.

While development of shelter belts for deserts, ranching model for Pothwar tract, adaptation of Salt Agricultural Land technology (SALT) and establishment of high-tech low-cost nurseries was achieved in this field so far.

Dr Azeem said that by introducing Silvo-pasture technology; which combines trees with forage and livestock production, the multipurpose trees species are managed for fuel wood, meanwhile it provides forage, shade and shelter for livestock.

He said that in order to countering the challenges in agroforestry is possible with sufficient financial resources allocation, latest research facilities and advanced practices.

There was s a great potential lie in agroforestry to create social, economic, and environmental benefits and bring the marginal land under tree production.

