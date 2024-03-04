PARC Organises Workshop On Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday organized a workshop on promoting climate-smart agricultural research in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday organized a workshop on promoting climate-smart agricultural research in Pakistan.
The event brought together participants from various national and international research organizations, said a press release issued here.
Addressing the workshop, Chairman PARC, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, reiterated that climate smart agriculture research is crucial in addressing the challenges posed by rapidly changing climatic conditions and to ensure sustainable food production and agricultural resilience.
He underscored the importance of engaging with international institutions and experts to leverage their knowledge and experiences for the benefit of agricultural research in the region.
Representative of ADB Noriko Sato, provided an overview of ADB's initiatives in Pakistan and presented insights on climate change impacts including temperature variations, crop damage from floods, and green-house gas emissions.
The discussions also encompassed potential solutions to mitigate these emissions, such as promoting low-carbon rice cultivation and developing climate-resilient and drought-tolerant crop varieties.
Dr Ruben Lampayan, ADB consultant highlighted the inefficiencies in water usage in rice cultivation and emphasized the adoption of water conservation techniques, Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) practices, and other effective water management technologies to enhance rice production while minimizing water consumption.
Senior Specialist, Dr Krishna Dev Joshi highlighted the importance of the delivery of climate smart crop varieties to transform agri-food system of Pakistan and to address the challenges of climate change and ensure food security in the country.
Climate Change specialist, Dr Hiz Jamali emphasized that low water productivity in rice poses a significant challenge to sustainable agriculture practices in Pakistan, exacerbated by key climate challenges such as water scarcity, unusual rainfall patterns, and rising temperatures impacting crop yields.
Director Water Institute NARC, Dr. Bashir Ahmed, and Director NIGAB, Dr. Shaukat Ali shared insights on success stories by PARC on climate smart agriculture in Pakistan enhancing water productivity in rice, developing climate-resilient crop varieties, addressing climate change implications on water availability, and tackling key climate challenges in country’s agriculture sector.
Recent Stories
President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election
Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming office
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up
DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting
Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8
CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ programme
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday
Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch
BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner
Progress not possible without justice in society: Dr Asif Jah
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up11 minutes ago
-
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday53 minutes ago
-
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters2 hours ago
-
SBP International Banking Course participants from 11 countries visit LCCI4 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting3 hours ago
-
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey3 hours ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting3 hours ago
-
Apple hit with 1.8-bn-euro EU fine for music streaming restrictions3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip4 hours ago
-
Singapore to lift retirement age to 643 hours ago
-
Thailand's employment growth up in Q43 hours ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 626.04 more points4 hours ago