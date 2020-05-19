PARC, PATCO ink MoU to develop research based hygienic Bakery items

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), M/s PATCO Private Limited and Solution and Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to develop research based hygienic and healthy bakery items and Juices for masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), M/s PATCO Private Limited and Solution and Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to develop research based hygienic and healthy bakery items and Juices for masses.

The initiative is aimed at promoting local brands at national and international level, said a news release issued here.

A delegation from M/s Solution and Services (Pvt.) Ltd headed by Waseem Abbas Aulakh, Chief Executive Officer, Solution visited and signed the agreement.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC was of the view that access to sufficient amounts of safe and nutritious food is key to sustaining life and promoting good health.

Unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances can cause different diseases.

The chairman also expressed that the objective of the MoU is to develop research based hygienic and healthy bakery items and juices and to promote it further at national and international level.

Speaking on the occasion Muhammad Amjad Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PATCO said the agreement would help develop nutritious healthy and cost effective recipes and research based certified national brands for revenue generation at also part of the memorandum.

CEO Solution and Services Waseem Abbas Aulakh appreciated PARCefforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan for materializing the initiative.