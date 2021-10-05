UrduPoint.com

PARC Provided Subsidize Seeds Of Pulses To 41,705 Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), under its pulses development initiatives, provided subsidized seeds of different beans to over 41,705 farmers across the pulses production areas in the country during 2020-21.

The seeds of different pulses were provided to local farmers on 50% subsidy, aimed at enhancing per-acre output of different pulses for attaining self-sufficiency in leguminous production, said Dr Muhammad Mansoor Joyia, National Coordinator (food Legumes) Plant Sciences Division of PARC.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that the other objective of the initiative was to reduce the reliance on imported pulses, which were consuming billions of Dollars annually, besides increasing farm income of small scale growers to promote rural economy.

He said that under the program, national pulses policy framework was developed, besides organizing three stakeholders traveling seminars for creating awareness among the potential growers, adding that machinery specialized for pluses production was also distributed among the farmers across four provinces.

He said that after the commencement of program, about 12 portable irrigation system were also provided to farmers, besides releasing 15 varieties of different pulses.

At the time of project commencement, the country's mung bean production was recorded at 133,000 tons, which enhanced to 209,000 tons after first year of interventions like provision of improved varieties seed on 50% subsidy, farmers capacity build, and on-farmers' field demonstration plots with improved production technology, he added.

During 2021, the production of mung bean reached at 253,000 tons, attaining self sufficiency level for the country as local national demand was estimated at 180,000 tons.

Now to sustain this achievement, he said it was vital to implement pulses buyback with indicative prices through PASSCO and sale through Utility Store Corporation for giving farmers incentive on their investment and giving relief to end users by providing commodity on affordable prices.

