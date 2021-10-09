UrduPoint.com

PARC Provided Subsidizes Seeds Of Pulses To 41,705 Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), under its pulses development initiatives had provided subsidized seeds of different beans to over 41,705 farmers across the pulses production areas in the country.

The seeds of different pulses were provided to local farmers on 50% subsidy, aiming at to enhance per-acre output of different pulses for attaining self-sufficiency in leguminous production.

The other objective of the initiative was to reduce the reliance on imported pulses which were consuming billion of Dollars annually, said Dr Muhammad Mansoor Joyia National Coordinator (food Legumes) Plant Sciences Division of PARC.

Talking to APP, he said that under the program, national pulses policy frame work was developed, besides organizing 3 stakeholders traveling seminars and distribution of pulses machinery among the farmers across the four provinces.

He said that after the commencement of program about 12 portable irrigation system were also provided to farmers, besides releasing 15 varieties of different pulses.

At the time of project commencement country's mung bean production was 133 thousand tons, which enhanced to 209 thousand tons after first year of interventions like provision of improved varieties seed on 50% subsidy, farmers capacity build, and on-farmers' field demonstration plots with improved production technology, he added.

During 2021, the production of mung bean reached to 253 thousand tons attaining self sufficiency level for the country as local national demand was estimated at 180 thousand tons.

Now to sustain this achievement, he said it was vital to implement pulses buyback with indicative prices through PASSCO and sale through Utility Store Corporation for giving farmers incentive on their investment and giving relief to end users by providing commodity on affordable prices.

