PARC Provides Over 300 Mounds Pulses Seeds To Farmers Of Tharparker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:40 PM

PARC provides over 300 mounds pulses seeds to farmers of Tharparker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with local non- governmental organisations had distributed about 300 mounds seeds of different pulses to farmers of Tharparkar for promoting agriculture sector of the desert areas.

The initiative was aimed at encouraging pulses farming in these areas to address malnutrition and provide livelihood opportunities to the people.

"We had formed different beans cluster for multiplication of seeds in order to attain self sufficiency in pulses seeds and fulfill the dietary needs of these areas", said Dr Azeem Ahmad Khan Chairman PARC.

Talking to APP, he said they were providing about 200 to 300 mounds seeds every year to promote beans production in these areas for fulfilling the local consummation.

"We had also provided about 50-60 mounds of moong pulses and other seeds of staple food that would help strengthen government efforts to overcome the issues related to malnutrition", he added.

He said other pulses matching with the environment of desert areas were also provided to them as it required less resources and gave better output.

Meanwhile, a bio fertilizer plant has also been installed in Tharparkar to manufacture bio-fertilizer converting locust crisis into opportunity start through developing its bio-compost through community mobilization.

The locust-based fertilizer would have added advantage of more N (9%) and P (7%), he said adding that initially locust would be unruffled through community mobilization under incentivized scheme.

Sofar aboit 1,500 bahs of fertilizer had been distributed among the farming community.

Meanwhile, Dr Attaullah Directed PARC North Zone informed that 14 varieties of gawa, which was matching to local ecology, were also developed and distributed among the farmers to develop fruit orchids.

Besides, 38 varieties of dates were also grown and 13 types of different grasses over 10 acres were also developed, he said adding that these interventions had helped to create livelihood opportunities as well as fulfilling the food requirements of local communities.

Meanwhile, forest blocks were also established on four acres and different fruit plants including olive were cultivated, he said adding that jojoba plants were grown over 45 acres to develop orchards and fruit farming in these areas.

In collaboration with local foundation, about 50,000 plants of different kinds including fruits and trees for shadow provided to 20 villages, he added.

