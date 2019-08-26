PARC recommends 11 new potato verities for commercial cultivation

He Variety Evaluation Committee of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has recommends 11 new potato varieties for commercial cultivation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Variety Evaluation Committee of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has recommends 11 new potato varieties for commercial cultivation in Pakistan.

The committee met at Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) on Monday with Chairman PARC Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry in the chair and accorded the approval of the verities for commercial cultivation.

Twenty four potato varieties were presented before the committee for approval, out of which 11 varieties were recommended for commercial cultivation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PARC highlighted the role of PARC in the process of variety evaluation and its release.

He also emphasized that the private sector should share knowledge with PARC scientists for the uplift of country's agriculture sector.

The Chairman, PARC appreciated the role of PARC coordination and trust of people in the system and urged the importance of self-sufficiency in local production of seed potatoes to reduce the import volume along-with value addition.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Member, Plant Sciences Division, appreciated the trend of local research and contribution of private seed companies in the seed sector of the country.

He enlightened the aim of VEC for providing the quality seed potatoes to the growers and informed that about twenty four potato varieties were presented, out of which 11 varieties were recommended for commercial cultivation in the country.

Members of VEC also appreciated the role PARC and Coordinator in particular for convening 3rd VEC meeting and appreciated his interest in research and development.