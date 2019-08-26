UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PARC Recommends 11 New Potato Verities For Commercial Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:59 PM

PARC recommends 11 new potato verities for commercial cultivation

He Variety Evaluation Committee of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has recommends 11 new potato varieties for commercial cultivation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Variety Evaluation Committee of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has recommends 11 new potato varieties for commercial cultivation in Pakistan.

The committee met at Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) on Monday with Chairman PARC Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry in the chair and accorded the approval of the verities for commercial cultivation.

Twenty four potato varieties were presented before the committee for approval, out of which 11 varieties were recommended for commercial cultivation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PARC highlighted the role of PARC in the process of variety evaluation and its release.

He also emphasized that the private sector should share knowledge with PARC scientists for the uplift of country's agriculture sector.

The Chairman, PARC appreciated the role of PARC coordination and trust of people in the system and urged the importance of self-sufficiency in local production of seed potatoes to reduce the import volume along-with value addition.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Member, Plant Sciences Division, appreciated the trend of local research and contribution of private seed companies in the seed sector of the country.

He enlightened the aim of VEC for providing the quality seed potatoes to the growers and informed that about twenty four potato varieties were presented, out of which 11 varieties were recommended for commercial cultivation in the country.

Members of VEC also appreciated the role PARC and Coordinator in particular for convening 3rd VEC meeting and appreciated his interest in research and development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Agriculture Share

Recent Stories

Notice taken of media teams manhandling

4 minutes ago

PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan sign MoU to implement PBM ..

9 minutes ago

Responsible tourism vital for environment, wildlif ..

4 minutes ago

EuroTier makes Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi

16 minutes ago

TI Pakistan appreciates NAB anti-corruption effort ..

4 minutes ago

G7 to Allocate About $22 Mln to Extinguish Fires i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.