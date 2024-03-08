Open Menu

PARC Signs Agreement To Enhance Livestock, Dairy Production

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Holstein Research Management Dairies Private Limited, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), for enhancing livestock and dairy production in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Holstein Research Management Dairies Private Limited, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), for enhancing livestock and dairy production in the country.

Under this partnership, both organizations have pledged to provide technical support for capacity building and to conduct training programs in Theriogenology, animal breeding and genetic research and development.

In this regard, the PARC also organized an international seminar focusing on genetic and economic impact of Norwegian red dairy cattle. The seminar provided a platform for experts and stakeholders to explore the potential of Norwegian red cattle in enhancing genetic and domestic breed improvement in the dairy industry.

PARC's institutions, the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB) and the Animal Sciences Institute (ASI), will jointly facilitate research on genomic testing and Theriogenology to optimize the utilization of improved Norwegian red cattle semen.

Addressing the seminar, Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Captain (retired) Muhammad Asif, highlighted the diversity of domestic livestock breeds and underscored the importance of breed improvement and the genetic advancement of domestic cattle breeds.

He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to revolutionize the livestock sector through genetic breed improvement, recognizing it as a crucial component in ensuring national food & nutritional security.

Ms. Noor Khan, the Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan, emphasized the considerable potential for knowledge exchange between Pakistan and Norway in the livestock sector. She elaborated on all the ongoing efforts to facilitate collaboration and partnership between the two nations, particularly in livestock improvement and enhancement in this sector.

Chairman PARC, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, emphasized that Pakistani scientists are actively involved in increasing the genetic traits and overall breed improvement of indigenous cattle breeds. Their focus remains dedicated to addressing prevalent diseases, and viruses affecting breed productivity.

He expressed his optimistic outlook that collaborative endeavours with HRM Dairies, and Norwegian scientists would enable the enhancement of our domestic cow breeds leading to improve productivity in both milk and meat sectors.

