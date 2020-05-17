PARC signs MoU to develop research based hygienic Bakery items

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), M/s PATCO Private Limited and Solution and Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop research based hygienic and healthy bakery items and juices

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), M/s PATCO Private Limited and Solution and Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop research based hygienic and healthy bakery items and juices.

The initiative is aimed at promoting local brands at national and international level, said a press release.

A delegation from M/s Solution and Services (Pvt.) Ltd headed by Waseem Abbas Aulakh, Chief Executive Officer, Solution visited and signed the agreement.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC was of the view that access to sufficient amounts of safe and nutritious food was key to sustaining life and promoting good health.

Unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances can cause different diseases.

The chairman also expressed that the main objective of the signing MoU was to develop research based hygienic and healthy Bakery items and juices and further to promote it at national and international level.

Speaking on the occasion Muhammad Amjad CEO, PATCO said that to develop nutritious healthy and cost effective recipes and to develop research based certified national brands for revenue generation at also part of the memorandum.

CEO Solution and Services Waseem Abbas Aulakh appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan for materializing the initiative.