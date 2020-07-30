UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PARC Signs MoU With IPO To Promote, Commercialize Agriculture Innovations.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

PARC signs MoU with IPO to promote, commercialize agriculture innovations.

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) here Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote and commercialize agriculture innovations and brands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) here Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote and commercialize agriculture innovations and brands.

Under the agreement, IPO to assist PARC About trade mark, copy right and Industrial design filing process, said a press release.

A delegation of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) headed by Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman,IPO visited PARC and discussed the areas of collaboration.

As per Agreement, IPO will advice and support to the inventors of PARC in drafting patent applications and its filing.

IPO will also guide PARC about Trade Mark, Copy right and Industrial design filing process and other IP issues. Moreover, IPO share information on IP aspects of commercialization and licensing. According to the MoU, Both parties will conduct joint awarenessraising sessions regarding intellectual property issues and topics.

Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman, IPO Pakistan appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Guide Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Beijing Urges Washington to Stop Unjustified Suppr ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Sends Doctors to Albania to FIght COVID-19, ..

2 minutes ago

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

25 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

33 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

37 minutes ago

Countries Boycotting Huawei to Have 5G Industry Fa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.