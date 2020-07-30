PARC signs MoU with IPO to promote, commercialize agriculture innovations.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) here Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote and commercialize agriculture innovations and brands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) here Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote and commercialize agriculture innovations and brands.

Under the agreement, IPO to assist PARC About trade mark, copy right and Industrial design filing process, said a press release.

A delegation of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) headed by Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman,IPO visited PARC and discussed the areas of collaboration.

As per Agreement, IPO will advice and support to the inventors of PARC in drafting patent applications and its filing.

IPO will also guide PARC about Trade Mark, Copy right and Industrial design filing process and other IP issues. Moreover, IPO share information on IP aspects of commercialization and licensing. According to the MoU, Both parties will conduct joint awarenessraising sessions regarding intellectual property issues and topics.

Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman, IPO Pakistan appreciated PARC efforts in agriculture sector development.