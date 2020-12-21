UrduPoint.com
PARC To Inculcate Modern Agriculture Techniques In FATA For Creating Livelihood Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) would inculcate modern methods in livestock, dairy and agriculture through establishment of research institutes in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) of the country.

Establishment of new research stations and institutions would also help rebuild the farming community of FAT and help in fulfilling food requirements besides creating livelihood opportunities for skilled and semi skilled workforce, said PARC Chairman Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Adaptive Research cum Demonstrative Institute (ARDI) at Kam Sarobi, Miranshah Dr Zeem said PARC interventions would also bring about paradigm shift in agriculture of FATA.

It is the fifth institution which have been set up under the PSDP Mega Project (Up-gradation of Aird Zone Research Center) with the cost of Rs 691.564 million, he added.

Within this PSDP mega project, PARC has set up five centers and four institutes in different areas for uplift and development of agriculture and livestock sectors, he added.

Dr Azeem said FATA was an underdeveloped arid region of Pakistan with small farm holdings, yet full of agricultural potential.

To inculcate modern methods in livestock, dairy and agriculture, establishment of research institutes were important.

Therefor, he said Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, under its PSDP projects, was trying to bring scientific solutions to agricultural issues of locals farmers.

He said establishing agricultural research institutes would improve rural livelihood by producing healthy, high yielding crop varieties, sustainable livestock and income generation methods.

He further said earlier the agricultural research centers and institutes established at Wana, Tank, D.I.Khan, Lakki Marwat were focused on rural development.

Our research works would also focus on irrigation technologies in arid regions which was main cause of low crop production.

The Chairman lauded efforts of Project Incharge, Dr. Nauman Latif and Member Natural Resources, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad.

