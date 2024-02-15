PARC To Install Solar System For Aeroponics Seed Potatos Production
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with the Korean Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) would provide a 100-kilowatt solar system for seed potato production using aeroponics technology to boost virus-free seed production in the country.
The KOPIA-Pakistan Center also intended to provide about 160,000 tons of certified seed potatoes during the next five years under its Technical Cooperation Project, which will further strengthen the government's efforts to produce certified high-yielding seed potatoes to enhance its output in the country, said Chairman PARC Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that the other objectives of the project are cutting potato production costs, boosting yields with quality seed potatoes and achieving self-sufficiency by establishing a sustainable system with aeroponic technology and trained staff.
He further said that during the period under review, 04 aeroponics greenhouses and 32 screen-houses would also be constructed, which would enable self-sufficiency in the production of virus-free seed potatos production.
Currently, only 2% of Pakistan's potato seed requirement is being fulfilled locally and we depend on importing 98% of its seed demand, he said adding that implementation of this facility, Pakistan is poised to achieve self-sufficiency in potato seed production.
Chairman PARC said that aeroponic technology will yield 50 to 60 potato seeds per plant compared to just five from conventional methods.
Pakistan currently imports 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes of potato seeds yearly due to low-quality local seeds, straining farmers who can't afford better options and resulting in lower yields, he added.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs.300 to Rs.211,100 per tola59 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 20246 hours ago
-
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA15 hours ago
-
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan15 hours ago
-
PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential17 hours ago
-
Stocks bounce after data-induced drop17 hours ago
-
APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs17 hours ago
-
Global LNG demand to grow beyond 204019 hours ago
-
Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel20 hours ago