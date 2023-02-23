UrduPoint.com

PARC To Organize National Seminar On Olive Culture

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council would organize 'National Olive Culture Seminar', to encourage and promote olive cultivation across the potential areas of the country to enhance domestic edible oil production, besides reducing reliance on imported commodity.

The seminar would be organized under National Olive Cultivation Program in collaboration with international donor agencies, development partners and local industry involved in olive production and its value addition, said Dr Hassan Tariq, National Project Director Olive Cultivation Program.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that the event would be attended by the olive experts, research scientists from different countries including Spain and Italy and share their knowledge and experiences for promotion of olive cultivation in the country.

Besides, a large number of local farmers, representatives of industrial sector, research scientists, academia and representatives of provincial agriculture extension would also attend the seminar and share inputs for the development of olive culture in the country, he added.

Meanwhile, he said that the government has set a target to impart training to over 2,800 olive farmers and stakeholders during the tree plantation campaign for the current season for encouraging and developing olive farming in potential areas across the country.

During the current spring tree plantation drive about 47 training program would also be organized in different areas to introduce farmers with international best practices for olive cultivation, farm management and productivity enhancement, he added.

Besides, the farmers would be trained on orchard management, and value addition of the olive to enhance their farm income, whereas they would also be introduced to the latest marketing techniques, labelling and branding, he added.

Dr Tariq further informed that over 1.2 million olive plants will be planted during the current spring tree plantation campaign across the country for strengthening the national efforts to enhance the output of domestic edible oil for reducing reliance on the imported commodity and save much-needed foreign exchange.

In this regard, the olive plantation would be carried out over 8,900 acres across the country, besides the launch of a campaign on wild olive grafting across the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to attain oil for local consumption, he added.

So far, he said that olive plantation had been completed over 40,400 acres, and about 8,900 acres of land would be brought under the olive plantation during the current spring plantation campaign, which will help to expand the area under olive production.

