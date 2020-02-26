PARC to provide 300,000 seedlings to 7,000 families for kitchen farming: Senate body told

Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research here on Wednesday was informed that Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), in collaboration with National Agriculture Research Center, would provide about 300,000 seedlings of different vegetables under its kitchen gardening initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research here on Wednesday was informed that Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), in collaboration with National Agriculture Research Center, would provide about 300,000 seedlings of different vegetables under its kitchen gardening initiative.

The committee which met here with Senator Semee Ezdi in the chair, was also informed that these vegetables plants and seed packets would be provided to over 7,000 family houses during current season to produce complete organic, nutrient-rich hygienic vegetables for domestic consumption.

While briefing the committee, Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan apprised the meeting that the initiative was taken under the directives of Prime Minister to encourage the domestic vegetables production and reduce household reliance on purchased vegetables.

Average food spending out of the total income in the country was calculated at 80%, he said adding that it could be reduced by 40% by encouraging the kitchen farming that would also help in fulfilling the daily calories requirements as well as reduce poverty.

He said that 40 plants of different vegetables including tomatoes, chillies, brinjal, sweet paper and cucumber would be provided to per house, adding that other vegetable plants including butter, bottle ground, marrow and melons would also be provided for kitchen gardening.

Dr Azeem said that kitchen gardening groups have been formed on village, sectors and town levels, besides arranging master training for group leaders and promoting community gardening.

He informed that so far 2.48 million healthy vegetables seedlings and 54,800 packets of quality seeds were provided for kitchen farming, adding that 21 exhibitions also were organized.

About 720 kitchen gardener's clubs were formed, besides training more then 1,000 farmers and more then 10,000 individuals were briefed.