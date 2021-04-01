PARC to provide improved water management tech farmers: Chairman PARC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan has said that council was working for introducing improved water management technologies in rice-wheat farming system in order to enhance per-acre output of these major crops as well as conservation of precious natural resources.

He said that the technological intervention would also help in saving rapidly depleting ground water resources and soil fertility, which was posing serious threats to national food safety and security.

Addressing a seminar on Rice Cultivation, organized by PARC for rice farmers, Dr Azeem further said that PARC was also taking steps for introducing improved water management technologies in rice and wheat farming system.

He termed the seminar as an important part of farmer's support system and create awareness among them for obtaining maximum output.

By gathering scientists, extension workers and farmers,it provide inclusive approach to agriculture system, he added.

Currently we are working for introducing improved water management technologies in rice-wheat farming system so that our rapidly depleting ground water resources could be saved and utilized for the promotion of other crops.

He said that PARC was also working to mitigate climate change impacts on rice and wheat cropping system, adding that PARC's Climate Change, Energy Conservation and Water resource Institute (CEWRI) was conducting research in the areas of climate adaptation, water and energy management.

It has developed Raised Bed technology for diversifying crops in rice zone, he said adding that through this seminar we are sharing and demonstrating the performance of available raised bed machines before farmers.

While addressing the participants Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad said PARC is identifying site specific potential research-able issues with multi-disciplinary team in different rice growing ecologies of Pakistan and it is , highlighting the research gap in developing improved machinery for permanent raised beds and strengthening the coordination among the various sub-components of rice PSDP project for a sustainable agriculture.

He appreciated the role of Rice CEWRI and -National Agriculture Research Centre for facilitating farmers.