Paris CAC 40 Stock Index Hits New Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The Paris CAC 40 stock index climbed to a new all-time high Friday, joining London and Frankfurt which also hit fresh records earlier in the day
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024)
The French stock exhange gained 0.8 percent to 8,256.62 points in later morning deals, beating its previous record set on March 28, as hopes of interest-rate cuts sent European markets higher.
London's FTSE 100, which has repeatedly broken records in recent days, hit a fresh peak after official data showed the UK economy exited recession with stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter.
This came a day after the Bank of England kept interest rates at a 16-year high but signalled that cuts were on the way.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, the Frankfurt DAX and the Amsterdam stock exchange also reached new record highs.
