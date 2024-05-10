Open Menu

Paris CAC 40 Stock Index Hits New Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

The Paris CAC 40 stock index climbed to a new all-time high Friday, joining London and Frankfurt which also hit fresh records earlier in the day

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Paris CAC 40 stock index climbed to a new all-time high Friday, joining London and Frankfurt which also hit fresh records earlier in the day.

The French stock exhange gained 0.8 percent to 8,256.62 points in later morning deals, beating its previous record set on March 28, as hopes of interest-rate cuts sent European markets higher.

London's FTSE 100, which has repeatedly broken records in recent days, hit a fresh peak after official data showed the UK economy exited recession with stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter.

This came a day after the Bank of England kept interest rates at a 16-year high but signalled that cuts were on the way.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, the Frankfurt DAX and the Amsterdam stock exchange also reached new record highs.

