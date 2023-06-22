Paris climate summit opens with call for 'finance shock'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The leaders of France and Barbados joined forces on Thursday to push for an overhaul of the international financial system at a summit aimed at tackling poverty and climate change

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The leaders of France and Barbados joined forces on Thursday to push for an overhaul of the international financial system at a summit aimed at tackling poverty and climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the two-day conference in Paris, invited Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley to co-headline the event which seeks to improve the lending system for developing countries mired in poverty and threatened by planet-heating emissions.

In his opening remarks, Macron told delegates that the world needs a "public finance shock" -- a global surge of financing -- to fight these challenges, adding the current system was not well suited to address global challenges.

"Policymakers and countries shouldn't ever have to choose between reducing poverty and protecting the planet," Macron told the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

Ugandan climate campaigner Vanessa Nakate took the podium after Macron and asked the audience to take a minute of silence for people who are suffering from disasters.

With oil-rich Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the crowd, she slammed the fossil fuel industry, saying they promise development for poor communities but the energy goes elsewhere and the profits "lie in the pockets of those who are already extremely rich".

"It seems there is plenty of money, so please do not tell us that we have to accept toxic air and barren fields and poisoned water so that we can have development," she said.

Economies have been battered by successive crises in recent years, including Covid-19, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, spiking inflation, debt, and the spiralling cost of weather disasters.

Mottley, whose Caribbean island nation is threatened by rising sea levels and tropical storms, has become a powerful advocate for reimagining the role of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in an era of climate crisis.

"What is required of us now is absolute transformation and not reform of our institutions," Mottley said.

Barbados has put forward a detailed plan for how to fix the global financial system to help developing countries invest in clean energy and boost resilience to climate impacts.

"We come to Paris to identify the common humanity that we share and the absolute moral imperative to save our planet and to make it livable," said Mottley.