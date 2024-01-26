Open Menu

Paris, London Stock Markets Rally, As Hong Kong Surge Fades

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Paris, London stock markets rally, as Hong Kong surge fades

Europe's main stock markets shot higher Friday, with Paris leading the way as shares in LVMH surged on record annual profits at the French luxury group

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Europe's main stock markets shot higher Friday, with Paris leading the way as shares in LVMH surged on record annual profits at the French luxury group.

By contrast, Hong Kong stocks slumped after rallying for much of the week.

There had been more record finishes for the Dow and S&P 500 in New York on Thursday, fuelled by forecast-beating US growth data and news that a key inflation gauge remained in line with the Federal Reserve's target.

Oil prices fell as traders banked profits from a strong week for crude, while the dollar traded mixed against main rivals awaiting more US inflation data Friday.

"European indices are on the rise, as stronger commodity and banking stocks help the FTSE 100, and French luxury retailers basked in the glow of a 10-percent (plus) gain for LVMH," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

The world's largest luxury goods group soared 11.45 percent in Paris midday deals.

Frankfurt rose only slightly Friday, hit by a survey showing consumer sentiment had soured at the start of the year in Germany, Europe's biggest economy.

In the United States, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- the personal consumption expenditures index -- is due Friday, with traders hoping it will provide an idea about the bank's plans for interest rates this year.

That comes after figures showing that the core PCE held steady at policymakers' two percent target in October-December, marking the second successive quarter at that level.

Figures Thursday showed the US economy expanded a much better-than-expected 3.3 percent in the last three months of the year thanks to a strong jobs market and consumer spending.

"There are no recession concerns here, and to make matters even better, we don't see any accompanying blowout growth in prices that are used in the GDP calculation," said Charles Hepworth at GAM Investments.

"Stronger growth without inflation is what everyone wants."

Michael Hewson of CMC Markets said the chances of a cut to US interest rates in March were slim, having been put at around 80 percent at the start of January.

"There is a danger that in cutting rates in March they drive market expectations of further cuts into overdrive, something they have been keen to push back on with recent commentary," he noted.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT -

Paris - CAC 40: UP 2.0 percent at 7,613.00 points

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.2 percent at 7,621.78

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 16,931.26

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 4,618.29

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 35,751.07 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.6 percent at 15,952.23 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,910.22 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 38,049.13 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0866 from $1.0885 on Thursday

Dollar/yen: UP at 147.64 yen from 147.51 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2735 from $1.2726

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.34 pence from 85.53 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $76.64 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $82.06 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Europe Oil Bank Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York United States Euro January March Stocks Market From Slim Jobs

Recent Stories

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

6 seconds ago
 Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan prio ..

Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar

19 minutes ago
 DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices ..

DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process

5 minutes ago
 Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Te ..

Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test

5 minutes ago
 QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circ ..

QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 30

5 minutes ago
What they said: Reaction to Jurgen Klopp leaving L ..

What they said: Reaction to Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool announcement

5 minutes ago
 SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape o ..

SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape of Middle East, OIC region: CG ..

8 seconds ago
 After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowe ..

After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming election ..

37 minutes ago
 President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

1 hour ago
 Asian equity rally fades despite Wall St records s ..

Asian equity rally fades despite Wall St records sparked by US data

8 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business