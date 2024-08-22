Open Menu

Paris Olympics Boost Eurozone Business Activity: Data

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Paris Olympics boost eurozone business activity: data

Business activity in the eurozone hit a three-month high in August, boosted by the Paris Olympics, though concerns remained over the longer-term outlook for the single currency area, a key survey showed Thursday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Business activity in the eurozone hit a three-month high in August, boosted by the Paris Olympics, though concerns remained over the longer-term outlook for the single currency area, a key survey showed Thursday.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) -- a key gauge of the overall health of the economy -- jumped to 51.2 in August, up from 50.2 in July.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.

"At first glance, this looks like a pleasant surprise: activity in the eurozone picked up in August," commented Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB).

"But a closer look at the numbers reveals that the underlying fundamentals might be shakier than they appear."

De la Rubia attributed the boost chiefly to a surge in services activity in France "likely linked to the buzz surrounding the Olympic Games."

"It's doubtful this momentum will carry over into the coming months," he warned.

Olympics host France saw economic activity hit a 17-month high of 52.7, up from 49.1 in July -- contrasting with Germany whose PMI fell to 48.5 from 49.1 in July, a five-month low.

While services expanded across the eurozone, manufacturing activity continued to slide, hitting an eight-month low of 45.6 from 45.8 in July.

"It's a tale of two worlds," said de la Rubia. "The manufacturing sector remains mired in recession, while the services sector still appears to be growing at a decent clip."

New orders in manufacturing saw their largest fall since the end of last year, outweighing the modest increase in services new business.

And de la Rubia predicted that as the Olympic boost fades away it was "likely only a matter of time before the struggles of the manufacturing sector start weighing on services too."

Reflecting that prediction, confidence in future output was at its lowest point in 2024, including in both Germany and France.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business France Bank Germany Paris Hamburg Reading July August Olympics From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business