Paris Says Informed By US About Decision To Release Oil From Strategic Reserves If Needed

France was informed about the US decision to release oil from strategic reserves if necessary, and is monitoring this issue together with European partners, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday

On Monday, the US Department of State said that President Joe Biden and his administration were prepared to release more oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to markets to prevent global oil prices from soaring.

"We were informed and took note of the US authorities' decision to use its strategic (oil) reserves. This is an issue that we are closely monitoring with our European partners," the diplomat told reporters.

