Paris stock exchange sets new record close

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Paris stock exchange's blue-chip stock index CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday to set a new record closing price of 6,927.03 points, breaking a record set 21 years ago.

The CAC 40 is up nearly 25 percent since the start of the year.