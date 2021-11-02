UrduPoint.com

Paris Stock Exchange Sets New Record Close

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:44 PM

Paris stock exchange sets new record close

The Paris stock exchange's blue-chip stock index CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday to set a new record closing price of 6,927.03 points, breaking a record set 21 years ago

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Paris stock exchange's blue-chip stock index CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday to set a new record closing price of 6,927.03 points, breaking a record set 21 years ago.

The CAC 40 is up nearly 25 percent since the start of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Paris Price

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

48 minutes ago
 US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pi ..

US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany

18 minutes ago
 Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwid ..

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

18 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface S ..

Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons to US, ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.