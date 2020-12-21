UrduPoint.com
Paris Stock Market Down 3.0% On Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:43 PM

Paris stock market down 3.0% on virus fears

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Paris stock market tumbled more than three percent in late morning trade on Monday as news of a more infectious coronavirus variant found in Britain spooked investors, dealers said.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 168.87 points to 5,358.97 at 1010 GMT, extending opening losses in line with other European markets as investors anxiously waited for officials to provide an update on the virus.

