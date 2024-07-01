Paris Stock Market Surges At Open As Traders Mull Vote
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Paris stock market surged at the start of trading Monday on hopes the French far right may not win an absolute parliamentary majority and take control of government.
The Paris CAC 40 index jumped 2.6 percent to 7,672.71 points as a week of intense campaigning began ahead of runoff elections on Sunday.
The far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen won a resounding victory in the first round of the polls Sunday, with President Emmanuel Macron's centrists trailing in third behind a left-wing coalition.
But the key suspense ahead of the second round on July 7 was whether the RN would win an absolute majority in the new National Assembly.
Elsewhere in European stocks trading, Frankfurt's DAX index won 1.1 percent to 18,438.96 points at the open Monday.
London's FTSE 100 won 0.6 percent to 8,210.42 as Britain gears up for its own general election on Thursday, with the main opposition Labour party on course to end 14 years of Conservative rule.
The Tories, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have trailed badly in polls throughout the UK election campaign.
Recent Stories
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Business
-
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre37 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 20244 hours ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs7.45 per liter, diesel Rs 9.5613 hours ago
-
PRGMEA stresses need for ease of doing business in country17 hours ago
-
Balochistan can play significant role Pak- Indonesia trade ties: Rahmat Hindiarta21 hours ago
-
PFC to participate in Rwanda International Trade Fair23 hours ago
-
30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus, Pakistan to be milestone for bilateral tie ..23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 20241 day ago
-
Pak,Uzbekistan agrees to enhance bilateral trade, direct flight operations2 days ago
-
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy2 days ago