Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Paris stockmarket plunged 3.0 percent Friday, extending losses after downbeat US economic data added to concerns over US President Donald Trump 's latest tariff salvo against China

Trading down, sentiment was further undermined by US figures showing that job creation slowed to 164,000 in July, largely in line with forecasts and providing no fresh lead to offset the impact of Trump's remarks.