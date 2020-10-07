UrduPoint.com
Parking, Encroachments Major Issues: LCCI

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office bearers on Wednesday said that the parking and encroachments were major issues of markets in the city which should be immediately tackled.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry stated this during a meeting with the delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiraan Lahore led by President Mujahid Maqsood Butt here at the LCCI.

The Anjuman-e-Tajiraan delegates congratulated the newly-elected LCCI body for their victory in elections.

The LCCI office bearers said the long-standing demand of the traders was to provide parking spaces, plazas and the government should also formulate a policy which bound developers to take into consideration the foot count in newly developed areas for the next 10 to 20 years.

They said a comprehensive traffic plan shoud be devised and more parking spaces and plazas should be constructed in order to release the burden of already jam-packed roads and markets.

They were of the view that accessibility of customers to shops had become extremely difficult as they had to spend much time in finding safe and proper parking space.

The LCCI office bearers assured of their full support to traders and said the LCCI would alwayswork for the betterment of the businesses.

