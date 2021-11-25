Parliament of Moldova Approves Allocation of Funds to Pay Off Debt to Gazprom - Speaker

Moldovan lawmakers approved the allocation of funds to pay off the debt to Gazprom in the final reading, Moldova's parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Thursday

"The Parliament of Moldova approved the amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021 in the final reading with the votes of 60 deputies," Grosu said.