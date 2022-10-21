UrduPoint.com

Parliament Of Transnistria Introduces State Of Emergency Due To Reduction In Gas Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The parliament of the self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria approved on Friday the introduction of an economic state of emergency due to a reduction in gas supplies, the press service of the republic's leader said on Friday

"The proposed measure is due to the high risk of a general economic crisis caused by a 30% reduction in natural gas supplies to the republic. By the end of the current month, the republic will under-receive almost 37 million cubic meters. The measures taken earlier the postponed start of the heating season and the minimization of gas supplies to the industrial sector will make it possible to cover 22 million of the missing ones.

Additional measures are needed to save energy," the press service said.

The shortage provoked an insufficiency in the provision of natural gas to industrial enterprises, heat supply organizations, electricity consumers, and also made it impossible to fully fulfill obligations to generate electricity for export, it said.

It is noted that Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky proposed extending the decree for 11 days, until the end of this month.

