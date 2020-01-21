UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament To Support Business Community In Promotion Of Economic Activities: Sadiq Sanjrani

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Parliament to support business community in promotion of economic activities: Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said the Parliament was ready to support the business community in promoting trade and industry in the country.

Addressing All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave 2020, the Senate Chairman said that industry was engine of growth which helped promoting exports besides creating employment opportunities for the people.

The two-day event was organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) here.

Sanjrani also urged upon the business community to help bringing the less developed areas of the county in mainstream development so that the poor people belonging to those areas should get opportunities to become financial independent.

The newly elected president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar urged upon the government to support the business community so that the business in the country could flourish which would ultimately help boosting overall economic growth of the country.

He said the business community was not demanding any subsidy but it demanded the conducive environment for them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Exports Business Poor Parliament Chamber 2020 Commerce Event All Government Industry Employment Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

46 minutes ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

2 hours ago

MoCC opts for open dialogue with auto manufacturer ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Chief Minister orders crackdown against whea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.