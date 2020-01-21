Parliament to support business community in promotion of economic activities: Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said the Parliament was ready to support the business community in promoting trade and industry in the country.

Addressing All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conclave 2020, the Senate Chairman said that industry was engine of growth which helped promoting exports besides creating employment opportunities for the people.

The two-day event was organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) here.

Sanjrani also urged upon the business community to help bringing the less developed areas of the county in mainstream development so that the poor people belonging to those areas should get opportunities to become financial independent.

The newly elected president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar urged upon the government to support the business community so that the business in the country could flourish which would ultimately help boosting overall economic growth of the country.

He said the business community was not demanding any subsidy but it demanded the conducive environment for them.