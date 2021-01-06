Parliamentary Committee on CPEC visits NARC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) headed by Sher Ali Arbab Chairman Committee visited National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and discussed ways and means to explore opportunities in agriculture sector development under the project

Secretary Ministry of National food Security and Research Ghufran Memon, Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan along with DG NARC Shamimul Sibtain Shah welcomed the members of the Committee, says a press release.

The aim of the visit was to make agriculture sector an important part of CPEC and find possible Pak-China agricultural cooperation and technical assistance through PARC interventions.

The delegation was briefed about various agriculture research and development activities carried out by the institutes working under NARC.

A display exhibition of PARC research products and technologies was also arranged for the said delegation.

Dr Azeem Khan presented a comprehensive report about PARC and other projects related to agriculture sector.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan identified the Joint Working Groups, agricultural commodities in different Agro-ecologies along CPEC routes and Modern Pakistan Cotton Farm Project by CMEC China.

He further added solutions for cotton crises through improved agricultural technologies which is possible by the development of water saving cotton farms and expanding its planting area.

While sharing 10 years development targets under CPEC Chairman PARC told that aim was to change Pakistan from cotton import country to cotton export country and save foreign exchange of 1.5 billion USD. Besides renovation of existing orchards, introduction of new varieties, reduce post-harvest losses, improve value chain and development of rural industries are our major proposed interventions, he apprised.

Speaking on the occasion Sher Ali Arbab, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on CPEC emphasized the need to address the existing agricultural infrastructure in the country.

He asked for addressing the shortcomings so that in the light of modern agricultural knowledge and experience comprehensive and sustainable strategies can be formulated and find to put agriculture sector on a modern scientific basis.