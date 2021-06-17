UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Sec On Water Resources For Addressing Issues Faced Local Trade, Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Salaeh Muhammad Khan Sawati Thursday said that government was determined to resolve all issues faced by the local business, particularly small and medium enterprises to promote industrial activities in the country.

He stated this while talking to business community during his visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office. Vice President SAARC CI Haji Ghulam Ali and Coordinator FPCCI Mirza Abdul Rehman were also presented in the meeting, said a press release.

The Parliamentary Secretary stressed the need for continued economic polices for revival of national economy, besides building public private partnership to steer the economy from out the crisis.

He also assured to rise all issues and challenges being faced by local trade and business community at all appropriate government platforms for their quick redressal, adding that close coordination among government and private sector would be ensured for the development of trade activities in the country.

In order to promote and develop trade and industrial activities, he said that trade bodies, chambers of commerce and FPCCI would be taken on board to inculcate their suggestion and ideas in policy formation, adding that a resolution would also be moved in Parliament in this regard and he will play positive role as Parliamentary Secretary as well.

He further said that government was working hard and introduced several business friendly policies to create more space for business community for economic development, adding that it was also taking steps for investment friendly environment in different sectors to attract foreign as well as local investors, particularly in tourism sector, which has huge potential.

Salaeh Sawati said that Pakistan is endowed with natural resources and needed to facilitate the national and international investors to exploit the opportunities existing in different sectors, particularly tourism in order to absorb increasing workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President SAARC CCI and Mirza Abdul Rehman Coordinator FPCCI thanked Parliamentary Secretary for visiting FPCCI Capital Office and said that FPCCI is platform of all small medium and large scale trader and working day and night to resolve the problems faced by business community.

