Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce visits IPO-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti here on Wednesday visited the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-PAKISTAN).

According to press release issued by commerce ministry, he was warmly received by Chairperson Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, Director General Ms. Shazia Adnan, and IPO officers.

The visit was an important opportunity for the organization to showcase its functions and achievements, and to brief the secretary on its key initiatives and performance.

On the occasion, the Chairperson and Director General provided a comprehensive briefing and presentation, covering the organization's functions in detail. It included an overview of the organization's role in promoting Intellectual Property Rights, including Trademarks, Patents, Copyrights, and Geographical indications.

The Parliamentary Secretary was informed about the organization's performance, including its efforts to raise awareness about IP rights, provide training and capacity-building programs, and facilitate the registration of intellectual property rights.

The briefing highlighted the importance of intellectual property protection in promoting economic growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

The Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the performance of the organization and acknowledged the importance of its work in promoting IPRs in Pakistan. He recognized the organization's efforts to create a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, and to support the country's economic growth and development.

The visit also highlighted the organization's focus on supporting Micro small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, which are critical to Pakistan's economic growth and development in particular and youth empowerment in innovations.