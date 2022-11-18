Parliamentary Secretary for effective measures to control drugs use

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Industries and Production Division, Dr. Syeda Shahida Rehmani showed great concern over increasing use of drugs among Pakistani youth.

She expressed her deep concerns during a meeting with Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti here on other day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

She urged the Ministry of Narcotics Control to take effective measures for the prevention of use of the drugs in the country.

The federal minister appraised the delegation regarding different legislation the Ministry is working for preventative measures.

Referring to recently launch of the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-24, the minister said it will help to take stock of the drug abuse situation in the country and facilitate chalking out strategies to effectively combat the challenges of drug abuse.