- Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation technologies
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM
Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Shahid Usman on Tuesday commended the Engineering Development Board (EDB) for its remarkable progress in promoting innovative technologies, aligning with the government's vision
During his visit to the EDB for a detailed briefing on its activities, the secretary expressed his appreciation, said a news release.
The secretary praised the efforts of EDB’s current management in formulation of Auto Industry Development and Export Policy(AIDEP 2021-26), Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, interventions for promotion of Solar and Allied Equipment.
He also applauded EDB new initiatives for development of engineering sector including New Energy Vehicles (NEV) Policy, Indigenization of Agriculture Implements, and mainstream Petrochemical Policy and Promoting.
Additionally, he commended the EDB for preparing a comprehensive policy to promote local manufacturing and the early adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs), including New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), in support of a sustainable transport system in Pakistan, energy efficiency, and the transition to clean technologies and environment in the country.
The secretary also admired EDB's participation in international exhibitions organized in the past and urged that best practices be adopted consistently, without any policy shifts.
He praised the EDB for the transition of mobile phones from import to local manufacturing and for the ongoing efforts to promote localization and exports in the automotive sector.
Earlier, CEO EDB Engr. Khuda Bukhsh Ali described the functions of EDB and achievements since its establishment in 1995.
The secretary was briefed on current functions, which include advising the government on industrial issues, policy formulation, market development, export promotion for the engineering sector, industry support, industrial collaboration, and the establishment of quality standards and specifications, adoption of vehicle regulations.
CEO EDB thanked the Parliamentary Secretary for his visit to EDB and ensured that under the guidance of Ministry of Industries and Production, his office shall continue to perform the facilitative role for entire engineering sector of Pakistan.
The Parliamentary Secretary ensured that in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he will facilitate development of industrial sector and interact more frequently with EDB in near future and provide maximum support for business development, industrialization, exports and employment generation.
The meeting was also attended by senior management and other officers of EDB.
