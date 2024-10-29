Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman Lauds EDB Efforts In Promoting Innovation Technologies

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation technologies

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Shahid Usman on Tuesday commended the Engineering Development Board (EDB) for its remarkable progress in promoting innovative technologies, aligning with the government's vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Shahid Usman on Tuesday commended the Engineering Development board (EDB) for its remarkable progress in promoting innovative technologies, aligning with the government's vision.

During his visit to the EDB for a detailed briefing on its activities, the secretary expressed his appreciation, said a news release.

The secretary praised the efforts of EDB’s current management in formulation of Auto Industry Development and Export Policy(AIDEP 2021-26), Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, interventions for promotion of Solar and Allied Equipment.

He also applauded EDB new initiatives for development of engineering sector including New Energy Vehicles (NEV) Policy, Indigenization of Agriculture Implements, and mainstream Petrochemical Policy and Promoting.

Additionally, he commended the EDB for preparing a comprehensive policy to promote local manufacturing and the early adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs), including New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), in support of a sustainable transport system in Pakistan, energy efficiency, and the transition to clean technologies and environment in the country.

The secretary also admired EDB's participation in international exhibitions organized in the past and urged that best practices be adopted consistently, without any policy shifts.

He praised the EDB for the transition of mobile phones from import to local manufacturing and for the ongoing efforts to promote localization and exports in the automotive sector.

Earlier, CEO EDB Engr. Khuda Bukhsh Ali described the functions of EDB and achievements since its establishment in 1995.

The secretary was briefed on current functions, which include advising the government on industrial issues, policy formulation, market development, export promotion for the engineering sector, industry support, industrial collaboration, and the establishment of quality standards and specifications, adoption of vehicle regulations.

CEO EDB thanked the Parliamentary Secretary for his visit to EDB and ensured that under the guidance of Ministry of Industries and Production, his office shall continue to perform the facilitative role for entire engineering sector of Pakistan.

The Parliamentary Secretary ensured that in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he will facilitate development of industrial sector and interact more frequently with EDB in near future and provide maximum support for business development, industrialization, exports and employment generation.

The meeting was also attended by senior management and other officers of EDB.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Import Business Mobile Agriculture Visit Vehicles Vehicle Progress Market From Government Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli stri ..

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 93

20 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

20 minutes ago
 Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

20 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes DDACs KP Amendment Bill 2024

KP Assembly passes DDACs KP Amendment Bill 2024

21 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi for completion of ongoing road works ..

Mayor Karachi for completion of ongoing road works within week

21 minutes ago
 Directorate of higher education organizes inter co ..

Directorate of higher education organizes inter college sports gala 2024

24 minutes ago
CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Heal ..

CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Health Care Hospital

24 minutes ago
 EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker

EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace, end to bloodshed in Gaza wit ..

24 minutes ago
 NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's ..

NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs

38 minutes ago
 Police foil attack on polio team

Police foil attack on polio team

38 minutes ago
 Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing e ..

Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing education in KP

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business