Parliamentary Secretary, SMEDA GM Discuss Women Entrepreneurship Scope

Published May 08, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A concrete plan for economic empowerment of women would be derived in the joint meeting of women parliamentary secretaries, to be called soon at Islamabad.

This was disclosed by Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, during her visit to Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) head office here Monday.

SMEDA General Manager (Central Support) Socrat Aman Rana, GM (Policy Planning) Ms. Nadia Jahangir Seth, GM (Business Development Services) Ashfaq Ahmad, and Head of External Relations Department Sheharyar Tahir were also present.

Dr. Shahida Rehmani observed that critical economic situation of Pakistan demanded active participation of women in the mainstream of business and economy. She said that women artisans working in different sector of business should be helped out to become formal entrepreneurs. Parliamentary Secretary underlined the need of making support interventions for women entrepreneurship development at gross-root level. She lamented that the skilled women working in different businesses and professions were not being paid well. Therefore, the government wanted to provide them with a fool-proof support mechanism for setting up their own enterprises, she said, adding that the support mechanism backed up by an easy access to finance would be discussed at length at the proposed joint meeting of ladies parliamentarians.

She also assured to invite SMEDA in the meeting.

Earlier, Nadia Jahangir Seth gave a detailed presentation on SMEDA's services, projects and initiatives for SME development in the country. She informed that SMEDA was already working to bring out a separate set of policies for developing entrepreneurship among women, apart from the incentives and facilities determined in the main SME-Policy-2021.

Highlighting the general strength of SMEs, Ms. Nadia told that the country had about 5.2 million registered SMEs making 40 percent contribution to the GDP with 30 percent share in the exports.

She told that SME sector despite being the biggest business and industry sector had very limited access to finance. Only 6.51 percent financing in the formal sources belongs to SME sector, she said and informed the total number of SME sector borrowers in the banking industry had been recorded 164, 756 only across the country, in which number of women based SMEs was extremely low.

Socrat Aman Rana, GM Central Support, pointed out the financial limitations to be experienced currently by SMEDA in running SME development initiatives of SMEDA. However, he said that despite limited resources and very lean HR structure, SMEDA was delivering a vast range of services, projects and programmes for SME development across the country.

