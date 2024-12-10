Parliamentary Secretary Visits USC Head Office To Discuss Operations, Future Plans
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Industries and Production Shahid Usman Ibrahim on Tuesday visited the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) head office and received a detailed briefing on the organization's activities and operations.
Managing Director (MD) of USC, Muhammad Ali Ammer, Senior General Manager, General Managers, Managers and the Company Secretary attended the briefing, said a news release.
Ali Ammer described the functions and achievements of the Utility Stores Corporation since its establishment in 1971.
The Parliamentary Secretary was also briefed on the current functions of USC, its restructuring efforts, policy formulations, and other achievements.
The Parliamentary Secretary inquired about various aspects of USC operations and made suggestions for improvement.
Shahid Usman Ibrahim urged USC management to ensure the ample availability of high-quality, affordable food items and provide the best facilities to consumers.
He assured the managing director that he would raise the issue of subsidies for public service and convenience with the prime minister and the Federal Minister for Industries and Production to ensure its restoration.
The objective of the visit was to strengthen the government’s commitment to providing essential commodities to the public at affordable prices through USC.
The MD of USC thanked the parliamentary secretary for his visit to the USC Head Office and assured that under the guidance of the Ministry of Industries and Production, his office would continue to play a facilitative role for the public.
The parliamentary secretary assured that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he would facilitate USC in the future and provide maximum support.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Business
-
Naqash condemns Indian suppression of Kashmiris45 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 1,073 points45 minutes ago
-
Gold prices surge1 hour ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1000 per tola3 hours ago
-
National Food Security Ministry to organize two-day olive gala on Dec 133 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission meeting on Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday4 hours ago
-
Mongolia's inflation rate reaches 8.1 pct in November4 hours ago
-
Industrial production in Türkiye drops 3.1% in October5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open5 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago