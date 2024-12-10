Open Menu

Parliamentary Secretary Visits USC Head Office To Discuss Operations, Future Plans

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Parliamentary Secretary visits USC head office to discuss operations, future plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Industries and Production Shahid Usman Ibrahim on Tuesday visited the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) head office and received a detailed briefing on the organization's activities and operations.

Managing Director (MD) of USC, Muhammad Ali Ammer, Senior General Manager, General Managers, Managers and the Company Secretary attended the briefing, said a news release.

Ali Ammer described the functions and achievements of the Utility Stores Corporation since its establishment in 1971.

The Parliamentary Secretary was also briefed on the current functions of USC, its restructuring efforts, policy formulations, and other achievements.

The Parliamentary Secretary inquired about various aspects of USC operations and made suggestions for improvement.

Shahid Usman Ibrahim urged USC management to ensure the ample availability of high-quality, affordable food items and provide the best facilities to consumers.

He assured the managing director that he would raise the issue of subsidies for public service and convenience with the prime minister and the Federal Minister for Industries and Production to ensure its restoration.

The objective of the visit was to strengthen the government’s commitment to providing essential commodities to the public at affordable prices through USC.

The MD of USC thanked the parliamentary secretary for his visit to the USC Head Office and assured that under the guidance of the Ministry of Industries and Production, his office would continue to play a facilitative role for the public.

The parliamentary secretary assured that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he would facilitate USC in the future and provide maximum support.

