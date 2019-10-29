Partial strike observed; small traders turned down strike appeal

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Small traders have completely turned down the strike appeal of Anjuman Trajran Sargodha district; all the small markets remained opened whereas partial strike was observed in main markets in Sargodha City.

Anjuman Tajran Sargodha district and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday appealed the traders and shopkeepers to observe strike against the imposition of 17% general sales tax (GST) in district Sargodha, in response to call of strike the traders of main markets including Katchery Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, City road, Azad road, Muslim Baazar, Amin Bazaar and Liaqat Bazaar observed partial strike till 01 Pm.

Whereas, the traders and shopkeepers of Fatima Jinnah Road, Bhalwal road, Satellite, Noori Gate Bazaar, Khushab, University road, PAF road , Sabzi Mandi, Mohni road have completely turned down the strike appeal of Anjuman Tajraan and Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sargodha.

Due to closure of main markets the people belonging to remote areas have faced tremendous difficulties in intense hot and humid weather.

Talking to mewsmen here at Katchery Bazaar, the President Anjuman Tajran Sheikh Nadeem Khawar said that condition of provision of ID card on Sale and Purchase should be abolished. While the fixed tax system for retailers and hole sellers be introduced and 1.5% tax should be imposed on actual profit rather than turn over.