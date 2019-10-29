UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partial Strike Observed; Small Traders Turned Down Strike Appeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:38 PM

Partial strike observed; small traders turned down strike appeal

Small traders have completely turned down the strike appeal of Anjuman Trajran Sargodha district; all the small markets remained opened whereas partial strike was observed in main markets in Sargodha City

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Small traders have completely turned down the strike appeal of Anjuman Trajran Sargodha district; all the small markets remained opened whereas partial strike was observed in main markets in Sargodha City.

Anjuman Tajran Sargodha district and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday appealed the traders and shopkeepers to observe strike against the imposition of 17% general sales tax (GST) in district Sargodha, in response to call of strike the traders of main markets including Katchery Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, City road, Azad road, Muslim Baazar, Amin Bazaar and Liaqat Bazaar observed partial strike till 01 Pm.

Whereas, the traders and shopkeepers of Fatima Jinnah Road, Bhalwal road, Satellite, Noori Gate Bazaar, Khushab, University road, PAF road , Sabzi Mandi, Mohni road have completely turned down the strike appeal of Anjuman Tajraan and Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sargodha.

Due to closure of main markets the people belonging to remote areas have faced tremendous difficulties in intense hot and humid weather.

Talking to mewsmen here at Katchery Bazaar, the President Anjuman Tajran Sheikh Nadeem Khawar said that condition of provision of ID card on Sale and Purchase should be abolished. While the fixed tax system for retailers and hole sellers be introduced and 1.5% tax should be imposed on actual profit rather than turn over.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Fatima Jinnah Road Sale Sargodha Khushab Bhalwal Chamber Anjuman Market Commerce Muslim All

Recent Stories

OIC Pays Tribute to “Religious Tolerance” Shor ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) trains 9,410 women in ..

14 minutes ago

Usman Qadir denies U-turn as father's dream comes ..

14 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

10 kite sellers arrested, over 3000 kites seized i ..

11 minutes ago

Brussels Court Delays Hearing Into Puigdemont's Ex ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.