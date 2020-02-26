UrduPoint.com
Participation Of Private Sector To Be Widened In CPEC: Asad Umer

Participation of private sector to be widened in CPEC: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer Wednesday said that progress in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was satisfactory and with the passage of time, the scope of participation of private sector would be widened.

He said this while briefing National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reform in a meeting which was held here in Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Junaid Akbar.

The participation of Chambers of Commerce and people directly involved in business with China would be ensured, he added.

The minister said "We need to increase collaboration in manufacturing and agriculture Sectors." He assured the ministry's support for projects of federal nature, suggested by the committee's members.

The Additional Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives briefed about the implementation on recommendations of the committee.

Monthly progress on Dasu Hydropower project was presented before the committee.

The committee was informed that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Kypber Pakhtunkhwa on January 21, 2020, to sort out issue of land acquisition.

Moreover, a follow up meeting was held under the chairmanship of advisor to the prime minister on Establishment in which progress of land acquisition was deliberated and timelines to acquire remaining land were also agreed.

The committee directed to obtain detail of payments made to land owners for land acquisition in batch 1 for Dasu hydropower project.

The committee was informed that WAPDA was implementing Local Area Development Program in Dasu hydropower project area which included eight infrastructure schemes.

The bill titled "the General Statistics (Reorganization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was deferred till next meeting of the committee.

The Chairman WAPDA briefed the Committee about Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project (1410 MW) Sawabi.

The Terbela 4 is part of package of quick impact Hydropower projects and it is more efficient than existing Terbela Units.

The Terbela 4 has generated 6,347 billion units since commissioning. The main objective of the project is generation of cheap environment friendly electricity.

The project will strengthen WAPDA's financial position, besides it will enable the authority to raise commercial financing for Diamer Basha Dam.

In discussion on the Infrastructure and allied works on Metro Bus Service Pesahwer Morr to New Islamabad Airport, the member Planning NHA informed that work scope included civil and structure work.

The project was approved by ECNEC in March 2018, civil work including metro bus corridor, underpasses, bridges and interchanges are substantially completed whereas finishing work and electro mechanical work are in progress and all the infrastructure works will be completed before 30th March, 2020.

The budgetary proposals relating to PSDP for the financial year 2020-21 was presented and the committee recommended the PSDP.

MNAs including Sher Akbar Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Muhammad Sajjad, Shaukat Ali, Nawab Sher, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Naveed Dero, Syed Agha Rafiullah, the senior officers from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Law and Justice, Cabinet Division, NHA, HEC, Chairman WAPDA, Vice Chancellor Malakand University attended the meeting.

