Participation Of Russian Companies Possible In TAPI Gas Pipeline Construction - Moscow

The participation of Russian companies in the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline (TAPI) gas pipeline project is possible as soon as the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"As the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes, domestic economic operators may participate in the construction and operation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan- Pakistan-India gas pipeline, as well as in the restoration of large infrastructure projects built on the territory of Afghanistan during the Soviet era," the ministry said in a statement, published after the visit of Russian special presidential envoy, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov to Afghanistan.

