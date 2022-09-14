Pasha for legislation to strengthen women participation in labour force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :State Minister for Finance and Revenue, Aisha Ghaus Pasha here on Wednesday highlighted the importance of developing a legal framework and creating enabling environment to encourage women strengthen their participation in labour force.

Speaking at the "Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Parliaments of Asia-Pacific", the minister said no country could move forward unless women contribute in economic development.

However, she deplored that there were many countries where wage discrimination existed on the basis of gender and highlight the importance of proper legislation to protect rights of women. "We have to come up with right kind of legislation so that these kinds of discrimination are done away with or declared illegal and cannot be practiced," she remarked.

She said that setting the legal framework was just one step on the ladder, adding that creating the environment to motivate women to come and participate in the labour force was the second important step.

"You have to make them feel safe while participating in the labour force and working," she added.

She said, women participation can enhance country's income by 25 percent adding the women in leadership can play a pivotal role in country's development and prosperity.

The minister said that although at this point of time Pakistan might not be very high up in the gender development index or the gender equality index internationally. However, the trend of women participation in labour was on the up and Pakistani women had been coming into territories which traditionally were men-dominated.

She said that Pakistani women could be seen as pilots, economics, doctors and teachers and even politicians and parliamentarians, which is encouraging.