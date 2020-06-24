PASSCO to release 100,000 metric tons wheat to KPK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) would release 100,000 metric tons of wheat to Khber Pakhtunkhwa in order to keep the supply of the commodity smooth.

In this regard PASSCO and Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to immediately release 100,000 metric tons of wheat to KPK.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research played a significant role in materializing the agreement, says a press release.

Keeping in view the current stock petition of wheat and other commitment of PASSCO, Ministry of NFS&R recommended the allocation of 100,000 metric tons of wheat for KPK food security.

The MoU was signed by General Manager (Field), PASSCO and Director, Food Department KPK.PASSCO will provide wheat in sound jute bags.

The wheat will be provided to KPK from PASSCO zones, including Okara ,Burewala, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Alipur, Khanpur and Layyah.

The concerned zonal head of PASSCO will guarantee provisioning of adequate labour at dispatching center for loading of wheat.