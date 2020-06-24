UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PASSCO To Release 100,000 Metric Tons Wheat To KPK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:28 AM

PASSCO to release 100,000 metric tons wheat to KPK

Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) would release 100,000 metric tons of wheat to Khber Pakhtunkhwa in order to keep the supply of the commodity smooth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) would release 100,000 metric tons of wheat to Khber Pakhtunkhwa in order to keep the supply of the commodity smooth.

In this regard PASSCO and Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to immediately release 100,000 metric tons of wheat to KPK.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research played a significant role in materializing the agreement, says a press release.

Keeping in view the current stock petition of wheat and other commitment of PASSCO, Ministry of NFS&R recommended the allocation of 100,000 metric tons of wheat for KPK food security.

The MoU was signed by General Manager (Field), PASSCO and Director, Food Department KPK.PASSCO will provide wheat in sound jute bags.

The wheat will be provided to KPK from PASSCO zones, including Okara ,Burewala, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Alipur, Khanpur and Layyah.

The concerned zonal head of PASSCO will guarantee provisioning of adequate labour at dispatching center for loading of wheat.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Okara Bahawalpur Khanewal Vehari Khanpur Burewala Alipur From Agreement Wheat Labour

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

16 minutes ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

16 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

31 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

31 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.