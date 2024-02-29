Passenger Flights Between China, U.S. To Rise To 100 Per Week
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Passenger flights between China and the United States will increase significantly from March 31, Dai Jun, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said on Thursday
Starting from March 31, Chinese and U.S. airlines can operate a total of 100 scheduled passenger flights per week, Dai told a regular press conference.
Starting from March 31, Chinese and U.S. airlines can operate a total of 100 scheduled passenger flights per week, Dai told a regular press conference.
"China currently has regular passenger flights with 64 countries, of which 48 are Belt and Road partner countries," Dai said.
The number of flights between China and 22 countries, including Singapore, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Italy, has exceeded the pre-epidemic level, he said.
China will continue to promote the resumption of international flights to better meet the needs of personnel exchanges, Dai added.
