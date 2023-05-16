Passing Measure to Raise US Debt Ceiling Democrats' No. 1 Priority in Congress - Aguilar

Passing a measure to raise the US government's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion is the no. 1 priority of congressional Democrats, House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Leader Pete Aguilar said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Passing a measure to raise the US government's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion is the no. 1 priority of congressional Democrats, House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Leader Pete Aguilar said on Tuesday.

"We hope we can pass the raising of the debt limit to avoid default: That's the priority right now," Aguilar said during a press conference. "Avoiding a ... default is the goal here. We're ready to engage in that discussion with Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy."

Aguilar accused Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, of seeking to cut 30% across the board from the funding of social welfare programs in the United States.

"I'm incredibly scared of where we are right now," Aguilar said, adding that Republicans would rather take food out of the mouths of children to make a political point.

Aguilar said Republicans can end the stalemate at any time by raising the debt ceiling without insisting on cutting government spending but they have so far refused to give up on the "ransom demands" that they have passed.

McCarthy has allowed the demands of the most extreme elements of the Republican majority in the House to threaten the fiscal stability of the United States as well as the real needs of the American people, Aguilar added.