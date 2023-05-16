UrduPoint.com

Passing Measure To Raise US Debt Ceiling Democrats' No. 1 Priority In Congress - Aguilar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Passing Measure to Raise US Debt Ceiling Democrats' No. 1 Priority in Congress - Aguilar

Passing a measure to raise the US government's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion is the no. 1 priority of congressional Democrats, House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Leader Pete Aguilar said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Passing a measure to raise the US government's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion is the no. 1 priority of congressional Democrats, House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Leader Pete Aguilar said on Tuesday.

"We hope we can pass the raising of the debt limit to avoid default: That's the priority right now," Aguilar said during a press conference. "Avoiding a ... default is the goal here. We're ready to engage in that discussion with Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy."

Aguilar accused Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, of seeking to cut 30% across the board from the funding of social welfare programs in the United States.

"I'm incredibly scared of where we are right now," Aguilar said, adding that Republicans would rather take food out of the mouths of children to make a political point.

Aguilar said Republicans can end the stalemate at any time by raising the debt ceiling without insisting on cutting government spending but they have so far refused to give up on the "ransom demands" that they have passed.

McCarthy has allowed the demands of the most extreme elements of the Republican majority in the House to threaten the fiscal stability of the United States as well as the real needs of the American people, Aguilar added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States Democrats From Government

Recent Stories

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to ..

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to kick off November 13

21 minutes ago
 Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popular ..

Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popularity globally, speakers say at ..

22 minutes ago
 Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen E ..

Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy - Poll

8 minutes ago
 China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Fu ..

China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Full Possession - NASA Administr ..

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian Missile Damaged Patriot System ..

6 minutes ago
 Podcast series featuring conversations with climat ..

Podcast series featuring conversations with climate leaders and changemakers lau ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.