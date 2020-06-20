Path Ahead to Recovery for US Economy 'Challenging' - Federal Reserve Chief Powell

The path to economic recovery for the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be a challenging one, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a video conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland on Friday

"The path ahead is likely to be challenging," Powell said. "But given the opportunity, I'll always bet on the American people and on the kind of community resolve and dedication we're hearing about today."

A particular cruelty of the COVID1-19 pandemic had been its disproportionate effects on many areas that were already suffering economically, despite the general boom of recent years, Powell observed.

"We will make our way back from this, but it will take time and work. Some of the most valuable information we get from these discussions is how people are working to create growth," he said.

Last month, Powell told a CBS interview that US economic recovery could stretch through until the end of 2021 and depended on the delivery of a vaccine for the COVID-19.