UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Path Ahead To Recovery For US Economy 'Challenging' - Federal Reserve Chief Powell

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:26 AM

Path Ahead to Recovery for US Economy 'Challenging' - Federal Reserve Chief Powell

The path to economic recovery for the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be a challenging one, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a video conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The path to economic recovery for the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be a challenging one, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a video conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland on Friday

"The path ahead is likely to be challenging," Powell said. "But given the opportunity, I'll always bet on the American people and on the kind of community resolve and dedication we're hearing about today."

A particular cruelty of the COVID1-19 pandemic had been its disproportionate effects on many areas that were already suffering economically, despite the general boom of recent years, Powell observed.

"We will make our way back from this, but it will take time and work. Some of the most valuable information we get from these discussions is how people are working to create growth," he said.

Last month, Powell told a CBS interview that US economic recovery could stretch through until the end of 2021 and depended on the delivery of a vaccine for the COVID-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Bank Powell Cleveland United States From

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

59 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.